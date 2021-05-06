MPD seeks public’s assistance in identifying the cause of multiple brush fires on Lanai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding a string of brush fires in Lanai City.
MPD said between September 2020 to May, 10 brush fires have been reported.
Officials said the fires appear to have been started on purpose.
In one incident, police said a fire was started with a small cloth like material and an accelerant.
So far, the only damages reported have been burned grass in open fields.
However, MPD said that because the fires have been set close to town, they worry it could damage homes and buildings.
Officials said with dry season approaching, the potential risk for bigger fires are probable.
Furthermore, large fires pose an especially big threat on Lanai as the island has limited resources to fight fires and any help from Maui or Honolulu will take time to arrive.
MPD asks anyone with information on these fires to contact the Lanai Police Station at 808-565-8388.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.