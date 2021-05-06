Man arrested for manslaughter following deadly car crash on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man with a criminal history was arrested for manslaughter Thursday following a car crash that killed a woman on Maui.
Maui police said 30-year-old Holden Bingham was driving at an “excessive speed” on Waiehu Beach Road when he lost control and crashed into the shoulder guardrail.
Officials said the vehicle then rolled over before coming to a stop. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m.
The Maui Police Department said Bingham did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but a 37-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Both were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The woman, Jamescy Akahi, later succumbed to her injuries and died.
Preliminary investigation revealed both the operator and passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
MPD said speed was determined to be a factor.
Authorities said drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a final determination will be made once a toxicology report is finished.
Upon further investigation MPD, discovered that the vehicle Bingham was operating was reported stolen from Lahaina the day before.
Traffic investigators determined that Bingham had recently bonded out of jail for 19 pending charges, 16 of which are felonies.
When released from the hospital, Bingham was arrested for manslaughter, driving under the influence, driving without a license, speeding, reckless driving and contempt of court.
Bingham remains in police custody with bail set at $100,500.
