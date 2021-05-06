Low-income households can apply for federal funding to help pay for internet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under a new federal program, low-income households could receive monthly funding to pay for broadband service.
On Wednesday, Gov. David Ige announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which was created to help households across the state pay for internet service and devices.
Eligible households can receive up to $50 a month to pay for broadband service. Those on Hawaiian Home Lands can apply for an enhanced benefit of up to $75 per month.
Qualifying households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet if the household contributes a minimum of $10 towards the purchase price.
The program will be available to about 200,000 qualifying households.
In order to apply for the program one household member must meet the following criteria:
- Qualifies for the Federal Communications Commission Lifeline program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
- Received benefits under the free and reduced-price school breakfast or lunch program
- Filed for unemployment, PUA or experienced a loss of hours in the last year
The program is limited to one monthly service discount per household.
The FCC established $3.2 billion of congressional funding towards the program.
Residents can apply for benefits starting May 12.
For more information and to apply, click here.
