Hawaii reports 128 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 128 new COVID cases on Thursday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 32,922.
Meanwhile, there was one new fatality on Oahu. Hawaii’s death toll from the virus stands at 486.
Of the new cases, 99 were on Oahu, 10 were on Maui, 10 on Hawaii Island and four on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,218 new infections in Hawaii.
Everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, the state said has administered 1,266,849 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,225 total cases
- 1,814 required hospitalization
- 901 cases in the last 14 days
- 376 deaths
- 2,721 total cases
- 120 required hospitalization
- 61 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 287 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 82 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,461 total cases
- 215 required hospitalization
- 173 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,080 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
