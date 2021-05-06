Kauai tightens COVID restrictions on gatherings in bid to stem community spread

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor on Thursday approved Kauai’s plan to move back to Tier 3, instituting new restrictions on gathering sizes in a bid to address a rise in COVID cases.
Under Tier 3, indoor social gatherings are now limited to five people, down from 10. Groups of 25 are allowed to congregate outdoors.
The county also tightened restrictions on how many people are allowed to sit together at restaurants and bars. Tables can only seat up to six people.
Professionally organized receptions, meetings and events at official venues can accommodate up to 20 people indoors while 40 people are allowed in outdoor venues.
Team sports will also be allowed to continue with COVID-safe protocols in place.
The more cautious tier was activated after the island reported higher average COVID case counts over the past two weeks.
This is the first time Kauai has moved tiers since the guidelines were approved in October 2020.
