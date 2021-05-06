Following board vote, demolition of Aloha Stadium now slated for late 2022

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Stadium Authority has voted to move up the planned demolition of Aloha Stadium, projecting the landmark will now come down in late 2022.
Authority members said the earlier demolition will allow plans for a replacement stadium and a surrounding entertainment district to move along more quickly.
The 50,000-seat, 46-year-old Aloha Stadium was previously expected to be demolished in 2023.
In a news release, the Stadium Authority said the construction of a new stadium will be less costly without the existing stadium there. Additionally, funds that were to be used for structural monitoring of the old stadium will instead be diverted to efforts to build a new venue.
