Flash flood watch posted until early Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy skies and increasing moisture associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough setting up in the area will lead to increasing rainfall chances statewide Thursday through early Saturday. Heavy showers and a few storms will become a possibility through this time, which increases the threat for localized flash flooding. In addition to the potential for heavy rainfall, a wintry mix appears possible at the summits of the Big Island Thursday through Friday night. Conditions should gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.