Flash flood watch posted until early Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy skies and increasing moisture associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough setting up in the area will lead to increasing rainfall chances statewide Thursday through early Saturday. Heavy showers and a few storms will become a possibility through this time, which increases the threat for localized flash flooding. In addition to the potential for heavy rainfall, a wintry mix appears possible at the summits of the Big Island Thursday through Friday night. Conditions should gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small into the weekend. A small, short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to boost north and west facing shoreline surf Saturday night into Sunday, hold into Monday and then drop off by Tuesday. South facing shore surf will remain small through Friday but will pick up a bit over the weekend with the arrival of a long period south swell.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.