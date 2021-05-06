Flash flood watch in effect statewide as heavy rains expected to drench the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide flash flood watch was issued Wednesday as heavy downpours are expected to douse the islands over the coming days.
The National Weather Service said the flash flood watch will be in place until Saturday at 6 a.m.
According to forecasts, trade winds are expected to continue through Thursday morning, with windward and mauka showers and stray showers reaching leeward areas.
From Thursday afternoon into the weekend, forecasters said there is the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across portions of the state.
As a reminder, officials said a flash flood watch does not mean that flash flooding will occur, but rather that flooding is possible.
