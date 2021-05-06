Episode 60: Mother’s Day 2021 with Steph, Brooke and Noli

Take a guess: How much do you think moms should get paid for all that they do? We’ll break down the six-figure salary and discuss what most moms really want for Mother’s Day! Here’s a hint... Maybe not another coffee mug? Speaking of mugs, grab your glass and join us for a toast, since it’s also the anniversary of our first ‘Muthaship’ podcast! We’re so grateful for our guests and the love and support from all our listeners, so mahalo! Here’s to many more episodes to come!