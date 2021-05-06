Civil Beat-HNN poll: Fewer people are on board with Honolulu’s rail project

By HNN Staff | May 6, 2021 at 6:09 AM HST - Updated May 6 at 6:19 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Honolulu’s rail system burdened by its biggest funding deficit ever, its reputation in the public is suffering as well.

That’s according to a Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll of registered voters.

The poll, conducted by MRG Research, found only 34% support for the project — nine points down from its peak popularity in 2015.

On the other hand, 53% oppose the project, and there are also more people who are undecided.

But when it comes to whether to address the money shortfall by cutting the project short, the public is divided: 26% say it should be halted at Middle Street, where it is nearly built.

A majority want it to go further — 19% to Aloha Tower and 44% saying it should still go to Ala Moana.

Matthew Fitch, of MRG Research, said the support for Ala Moana appeared to drop, but people still “do not want a watered-down version of rail.”

“They don’t want to get less for what they have already spent,” Fitch said.

