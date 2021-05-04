Chance of T-storms; Flash Flood Watch up for the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen day by day as the upper low sends thick high clouds overhead. The weakening upper level low will slowly move over the state late Thursday into late Friday, bringing potentially wet and unsettled weather.The greatest potential for increased showers and unsettled conditions state-wide looks to be Thursday night and Friday when the weakening upper level low drifts over the islands. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the entire state.
Let’s talk surf! Surf will remain well below high surf advisory levels along all shores this week. The current northwest swell is slowly declining. Surf along east facing shores will diminish through Tuesday as the trade winds slacken, but will rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as winds increase again. Low background southern hemisphere swell energy will maintain small south shore surf through the week. Some additional south-southwest swell energy arriving in a couple of days will provide a minor boost to south shore surf.
