Chance of T-storms; Flash Flood Watch up for the state

Let’s talk surf! Surf will remain well below high surf advisory levels along all shores this week. The current northwest swell is slowly declining. Surf along east facing shores will diminish through Tuesday as the trade winds slacken, but will rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as winds increase again. Low background southern hemisphere swell energy will maintain small south shore surf through the week. Some additional south-southwest swell energy arriving in a couple of days will provide a minor boost to south shore surf.