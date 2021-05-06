California man dies while paddle boarding off Maui

KIHEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a man has been recovered on Maui after he died while paddle boarding in Kihei waters.
Rescue officials said around 1 p.m. Thursday, they we called out to a report of a missing paddleboarder. They responded near Kihei’s Kalepolepo Park, and spotted an unattended paddleboard just off shore.
Crews, including a team from the U.S. Coast Guard, began searching on the water and by air.
The chopper eventually found the victim floating face down in the water about 100 yards offshore from Kauhale Makai.
The man was brought to shore where medics pronounced him dead.
His identity was not provided, but officials said he was a 56-year-old man from California.
