With big hearts and a big home, this Hawaii family seeks to inspire others to foster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emily and Joey Rogers have a five-bedroom home. And they need every inch for their growing family.
“We had to expand a couple times,” Joey said.
The Big Island husband and wife are devoted resource caregivers, also known as foster parents.
“When we started we were looking for kids that were going to need a permanent home,” Joey Rogers said. “That’s how our first adoption happened.”
That was nine years ago. They have adopted five of the 14 children they fostered, and three are medically fragile.
“I think that it’s definitely harder for kids that have severe medical issues to find homes. That’s why we wanted to get into helping those kids, where there is a major need,” Emily Rogers said.
On any given day there are more than 1,500 children and youth in Hawaii in the Hui Hoomalu Foster Care Program.
“There is a need for more homes that can take in teenagers, large sibling groups, children and youth that identify in the LGBTQ community and also children that are medically fragile,” said Alana Power, Hui Hoomalu’s community liaison.
The Rogers have a small farm and three kids of their own, who help with the foster care.
“It’s really taught our kids patience, and to share. It’s been really good for our biological children,” Joey Rogers said.
Through their church the couple runs a support program for other foster families that include activity days like horseback riding. They hope their story inspires other families to get involved in foster care.
“Just don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and help other people that are in need, especially children. There are a lot of children that need homes, and you could help them,” Emily Rogers said.
May is National Foster Care Awareness Month.
To learn more about foster care in Hawaii, go to PIDF.org.
