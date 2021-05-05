VolleyBows take home five Off The Block National Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The awards keep coming for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team — taking home five of Off The Block’s National Awards Wednesday morning.
Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman, Rado Parapunov and Gage Worsley were the three honorees, with Parapunov and Worsley taking home two a piece.
It’s been a big day for Rocket Rado, who earlier became AVCA’s National Player of the Year, now earns OTB’s Nicolas Szerszen Award for the third-straight year as the nation’s best non-U.S. born player and the Bryan Ivie Award given to the nation’s best opposite — Rado’s second time winning the accolade.
Libero Gage Worsley was honored with the Erik Shoji Award as the country’s best Libero for his third-consecutive year and the Steve Shondell Award as the best passer in the country for his second straight time.
Middle blocker Patrick Gasman finally took home the Ryan Miller Award for the first time after being a finalist in 2019 and 2020.
Off The Block is a national award winning website and the leader in men’s volleyball coverage, who enlist a voting committee for more than 25 college coaches and volleyball media to determine the winners of the 11 awards given out yearly.
Hawaii is now set to face fellow Big West member UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA semifinal match, Thursday at 11:00 p.m. Hawaii time — streaming on NCAA.com
