UH’s Rado Parapunov named 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s volleyball senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named as the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year Wednesday morning — becoming only the third ‘Bow to win the award in program history.
The Bulgaria native will go down as one of the most decorated Rainbow Warrior ever, joining only two other players to win the accolade, with Yuval Katz (co-Player of the Year 1996) and Costas Theocharidis who won the award in 2002 and 2003 — the last time a ‘Bow won the award.
On top of this honor, Parapunov became a three-time first team All-American, two-time Big West Player of the Year and a three-time All-Big West First teamer — also being a recipient of Off the Block’s Nicolas Szerszen Award and Bryan Ivie Award Wednesday morning.
Rocket Rado didn’t win these accolades on accident, currently third in the nation averaging 4.41 kills and points per set with 5.24, also averaging a career-best 1.56 digs per set and leads Hawaii with 19 service aces and also cracked UH’s top-10 in kills and aces.
Parapunov and the ‘Bows are in full prep mode for their NCAA semifinal match against Big West foe UC Santa Barbara — first serve is set for 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time on Thursday, streaming on NCAA.com.
