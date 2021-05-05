3 types of canned beans recalled after reports of broken seals, potential contamination

15 oz. cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans and O Organic Brand Chili Beans recalled after reports of potential contamination. (Source: Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff | May 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM HST - Updated May 5 at 3:52 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health advised customers to dispose of or return select brands of canned black beans and chili beans due to potential contamination.

After receiving customer reports and complaints of broken seals, Faribault Foods, Inc. recalled

  • 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans
  • 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans
  • 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans

Health officials said the broken seals can lead to potential contamination and cause serious illness if bacteria grows inside of the product.

DOH said it is investigating an illness that may be associated with the recalled product.

Health inspectors told retailers to immediately remove the product from their store shelves.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including Hawaii stores, and may have been purchased from February 2021 to present.

This a list of distribution dates and lot numbers of the affected products. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.

Product Lot Number Distribution Dates
S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By JAN 31 2023 1329A 032 21 February 2021-April 2021
S& W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 01 2023 1329A 033 21 February 2021-April 2021
S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 02 2023 1329A 034 21 February 2021-April 2021
S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 1329A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021
O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 981A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021
O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 04 2023 978A 036 21 February 2021-April 2021

