3 types of canned beans recalled after reports of broken seals, potential contamination

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health advised customers to dispose of or return select brands of canned black beans and chili beans due to potential contamination.
After receiving customer reports and complaints of broken seals, Faribault Foods, Inc. recalled
- 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans
- 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans
- 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans
Health officials said the broken seals can lead to potential contamination and cause serious illness if bacteria grows inside of the product.
DOH said it is investigating an illness that may be associated with the recalled product.
Health inspectors told retailers to immediately remove the product from their store shelves.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including Hawaii stores, and may have been purchased from February 2021 to present.
This a list of distribution dates and lot numbers of the affected products. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.
