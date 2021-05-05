Task force created to research missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers have created a new task force to research missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls.
The task force will be co-chaired by the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.
The commission’s executive director, Khara Jabola-Carolus, said there is a lack of data relating to domestic violence and trafficking, specifically for Native Hawaiians.
“The absence of comprehensive data on missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls doesn’t mean the absence of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls,” Jabola-Carolus said. ”Not having data allows inaction to happen.”
Jabola-Carolus said that the limited data they do have shows Native Hawaiian women and girls are disproportionately affected by violent, gender-based crimes.
“We’ll produce a report for the state legislature to better understand this issue and understand the scale of this issue,” Jabola-Carolus said.
That report is due at the end of 2023.
Hoola Na Pua, an organization committed to the prevention of sex trafficking, believes this is a big step toward solving more of the problems.
“Hoola Na Pua (New Life for Our Children) is grateful to the state Commission on the Status of Women and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for the dedicated research and policy change they have ushered in today,” said Mea Aloha Spady, director of Advancement for Hoola Na Pua.
“We recognize this task force as a significant advancement in our collective advocacy efforts. One study in Hawaii found that 64% of individuals sex trafficked are Native Hawaiian, and together with government and service providers, we will continue to address the prevalence of violence against indigenous women and girls and how we can prevent, intervene, and respond with informed and comprehensive care.”
Ashley Mahaa, now a mother of four, knows firsthand how traffickers can target young, vulnerable, Native Hawaiian girls. She was a senior in high school, she was coerced into the sex trade in Waikiki. Now, she’s joining the task force to raise more awareness of the issues in the state.
“I want to show that you can rise above and that my voice is just as powerful,” said Mahaa. “There’s a long road, and we honestly aren’t even going to know how long of a road or how big of an issue until we research.”
State Rep. Stacelynn Eli sponsored the bill and hopes that this will have a major impact on the decisions lawmakers make in the future.
“With that enhancement comes community awareness,” Eli said. “As well as a chance to truly fight to end the murder and stealing of women and girls, especially Native Hawaiian women, and girls.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.