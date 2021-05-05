Several stores across Hawaii now accepting walk-ins for COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several stores across Hawaii are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS announced Wednesday no appointments are necessary at all its locations, including Longs Drugs in Hawaii.
There were spots available at more than 20 stores statewide.
If you want to see what’s open or schedule an appointment, you can do so online.
Walmart and Sam’s Club also recently announced they’re offering the shot with no appointment necessary.
In Hawaii, Mililani is the only site not offering vaccines because it does not have a pharmacy.
