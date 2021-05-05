Police commission taps assistant chief to lead HPD until a permanent replacement is hired

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission has tapped Assistant Police Chief Rade Vanic to serve as interim chief after Police Chief Susan Ballard steps down June 1.
Vanic will serve as interim chief until a permanent one can be hired after a national search. He has more than 21 years on the force.
The commission went behind closed doors to appoint Vanic.
Commission Chair Shannon Alivado made the announcement shortly before the closure of the commission’s meeting Wednesday.
As assistant chief, Vanic heads the Support Services Division at HPD.
Previously, he was commander of the Information Technology Division and District 3 (Pearl City/Waipahu). He has also worked in the Criminal Investigation and Community Affairs divisions.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.