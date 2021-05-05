City to reopen applications portal for rent and utility relief program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you applied for help with your rent last week through a new city program, you may have run into trouble with the online portal.
The city says the application process for the rent and utility relief program closed when the threshold of 4,000 applicants was reached.
It will reopen the first working Monday of every month as long as funds are available.
A spokesperson for the city said people who have started their applications should continue to submit their application materials using the personalized account they created. So far, the program has approved $4.8 million in rent and utility help for nearly 600 Oahu households.
To be eligible, Oahu residents must be earning 50% of the annual median income or less. For a family of four, the 50% level is about $62,950 a year.
In order to qualify, a household must also demonstrate financial harm from the pandemic and have at least one member at risk of losing their housing.
A household can also qualify if a household member has been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of application and is still unemployed at the time of application.
You can learn more about the program by visiting oneoahu.org.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.