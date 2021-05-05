Marsha Rose Joyner, human rights advocate, dies at 82

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Human rights advocate and long-time Honolulu resident, Marsha Rose Joyner, has passed away.
Joyner was known and loved by many Hawaii community members for her tireless work in fighting for human dignity, Native Hawaiian rights, environmental sanity, denuclearization and other issues.
She was known for making large strides for equality since young age.
In 1954, she became one of the five young African American girls who integrated into Baltimore’s Western Senior High School, which was an all-white public school for girls.
In her adult years and having moved to Hawaii, Joyner continued her work in amplifying marginalized voices.
As former president of Dr. Martin Luther King Coalition-Hawaii, she played an instrumental role in working with community members and elected officials to make King’s birthday a state holiday.
Joyner was most known for her work at the Hawaiian National Communications Corporation, where she worked as an executive producer for 27 years.
Most recently, she served as the program director of the Hawaii Peace Center.
Joyner was 82 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kenneth Joyner, her daughter, three sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for May 18 at the Ballard Mortuary.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.