HPD arrests man accused of threatening to fight bus driver after being told to wear face mask

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man accused of threatening to fight a city bus driver over a face mask.
Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the McCully area.
According to authorities, the bus driver asked the suspect to wear an appropriate face mask. That’s when the suspect became angry and started verbally threatening the bus driver and challenging him to a fight, officials said.
Police arrested the suspect, identified as Sisifo Lauvao, near the Hawaii Convention Center on suspicion of “interference operator of a public transit vehicle.”
No injuries were reported.
Police said Lauvao remains in custody as authorities decide whether to charge him.
