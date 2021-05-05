Forecast: Heavy rain possible through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.
An upper-level low and surge of deep layer moisture will bring unsettled weather to the state Thursday afternoon into the weekend, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall at times across portions of the state.
One period of particular interest appears to focus from late Thursday afternoon through Friday, where convergent low-level flow becomes aligned with strong difluence aloft, and a flash flood watch may eventually be needed for much the state during this time.
Moderate to locally breezy trades appear to return along with more typical trade wind weather Sunday through early next week.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will continue to lower through midweek as the swell that peaked over the weekend moves out.
Surf along east-facing shores should trend up slightly through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through Friday, but notch up slightly over the weekend as a new, long-period south swell arrives.
