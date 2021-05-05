Federal program offers much-needed grants to Hawaii’s struggling restaurants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s struggling restaurants are getting some much needed help thanks to a federal grant program.
In March, when the American Rescue Plan Act was passed, it included $28.6 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The money is for restaurants who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
For the first three weeks, only restaurants that are majority-owned by women, veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” applicants will be processed and paid out.
The Hawaii Restaurant Association says any restaurant can still apply now.
Restaurants with more than one location can get up to $5 million per location, but no more than $10 million total. To apply or learn more about the program, visit restaurants.sba.gov.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.