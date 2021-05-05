Episode 7: Reconnecting with Your Primary Care Physician with Dr. Kathleen Kozak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on “Reconnecting with your Primary Care Physician” with Dr. Kathleen Kozak. Dr. Kozak discusses the importance of reconnecting with your Primary Care Physician, keeping routine healthcare appointments and alternatives to in-person visits. As UHA’s Medical Director and a member of their Physician Advisory Council, Dr. Kozak works closely with UHA providers and in-house registered nurse care specialists to ensure members have access to quality health care services.