Civil Beat-HNN poll: Hawaii voters overwhelmingly prefer Lt. Gov. Green to Gov. Ige

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige appears to be getting the blame for the state’s COVID-19 response, while Lt. Gov. Josh Green is getting all the credit.
That’s according to a new Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll released Wednesday.
The poll, conducted by MRG Research, found that 53% of those surveyed have a negative view of Ige, while 63% have a positive view of Green.
Green has been the public face of the state’s response, providing optimistic updates to the local media on a nearly daily basis. Ige’s media appearances, however, are rare — with a subdued leadership style.
Matthew Fitch, of MRG Research, said voters “think Ige’s executive orders have been effective and necessary, yet they don’t like him.” He added, “They don’t think he is the architect of it at all.”
Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s “honeymoon” phase continues with voters.
According to the poll, 50% gave Blangiardi a positive rating, compared to 14% negative and 36% unsure.
His predecessor, Kirk Caldwell, did not fare so well, with a 53% negative rating — the same as Ige.
When it comes to Hawaii’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz had the best score — 52% viewed him through a positive lens. U.S. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Ed Case were just below that.
Many voters — 46% — felt like they didn’t know too much about U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.
In state politics, 47% of registered voters viewed the Legislature in a negative light. Nearly 60% were unsure of House Speaker Scott Saiki.
