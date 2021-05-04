With disconnection moratorium set to end, HECO encourages payment plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric reminds customers to set up a payment plan as the disconnection moratorium is set to lift at the end of May.
Customers who have fallen behind on electricity bills during the pandemic may face disconnection after May 31 unless a payment plan is set up. HECO says the end of the moratorium won’t trigger immediate disconnections, and those struggling to pay the bills should contact them as soon as possible.
“Keeping customers connected is a top priority for Hawaiian Electric. Residential and smaller commercial customers behind on payments who do not make contact with Hawaiian Electric may have their balance automatically enrolled in a 12-month payment plan starting in July to avoid disconnection. Those customers will receive a notice with their bill when the payment plan starts that explains how the arrangement works,” HECO said.
The moratorium on disconnections was extended several times throughout the pandemic as households statewide faced financial hardship.
Assistance is still available for those in need. Click here for more details.
