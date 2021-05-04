Still no change in tier status for Kauai, but rising COVID counts may alter that

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mass testing is underway at the Kauai Community Correctional Center after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee.
It’s the first case ever confirmed at the island’s jail. The state says the employee last worked on Thursday. As a precaution, all inmate activities are on hold.
It’s the latest step backwards for Kauai County, which continues to see an alarming rise in new cases.
Since the pandemic began, Kauai has managed to keep their case count relatively low. But in recent weeks, clusters have emerged tied to at least two restaurants.
Kauai is now averaging seven new cases a day and has the highest positivity rate of all counties at 2.8%. Community spread and variants have also been detected on the island.
Their active cases is now up to 73 as of Monday. None of the patients have been hospitalized. Mayor Derek Kawakami says many of the new cases are children getting infected from family members.
“Based on our average number of new daily cases, we are quickly approaching a change in tiers. However, our incident management team is actively monitoring and evaluating what policy decisions are best for the island at each point of operation. Once we have determined the next step we will announce to the public,” Mayor Kawakami said.
The county also announced a pop-up vaccination clinic planned this Saturday in Anahola.
Vaccines will be available from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Anahola Clubhouse. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.