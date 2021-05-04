Spotty downpours today, more showers possible later in the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken into Tuesday and showers will become more active as an upper level low develops just west of the state. Trade winds will strengthen Tuesday night and Wednesday as the upper low sends thick high clouds overhead. The weakening upper level low will slowly move over the state late Thursday into the weekend, bringing potentially wet and unsettled weather.The greatest potential for increased showers and unsettled conditions state-wide looks to be Thursday night and Friday when the weakening upper level low drifts over the islands.