Prosecutors seek maximum sentence for former death row inmate found guilty of robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors plan to ask for the maximum sentence for former death row inmate Isaiah McCoy, who was found guilty of robbery on Monday.
Jurors deliberated for only about 30 minutes before reaching the guilty verdict in the 2019 crime.
“The violent, the dangerous, the ones who wont stop stealing, this office is going to focus on sending them to prison,” city Prosecutor Steve Alm said.
“Mr. McCoy is the perfect example. He checks all three boxes. He needs to be locked up.”
McCoy is known for beating criminal charges at the state and federal levels. In 2016, his death penalty murder conviction in Delaware was thrown out due to prosecutorial misconduct.
He moved to Hawaii upon his release because he has family here.
And ever since, he has had numerous run ins with local law enforcement.
In September 2017, McCoy was arrested in a Honolulu police raid in connection with a Waikiki murder. McCoy was never charged in that murder but was held on a warrant.
In January 2018, McCoy was arrested on federal prostitution and trafficking charges.
In November 2018, the federal charges were thrown out and he was freed again after a judge determined the government withheld evidence.
The Manoa robbery that McCoy was found guilty of happened in August 2019. He and an accomplice stole a watch from a man, cash and credit cards from others in the car.
A month later, McCoy was arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Waikiki.
And in November 2019, deputy sheriffs arrested McCoy at the airport for trying to get through security without proper identification.
McCoy represented himself in all his cases and has had several courtroom outbursts.
Sentencing in the robbery case is set for July 27.
“We will certainly be asking the judge for the maximum prison term and then going in front of the paroling authority to get the highest minimum possible because people like Mr. McCoy are preying on people,” Alm said.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.