North Beach, Pyramid Rock in Windward Oahu remain closed following shark bite

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Oahu’s North Beach and Pyramid Rock remain closed for a second day after a shark bit a man on the leg Monday afternoon.
The Water Safety branch at Marine Corps Base Hawaii said the victim suffered deep wounds, but is recovering well.
No additional details on the man’s condition were available.
The Marine base said it will announce Wednesday morning if the closure will be lifted.
This story will be updated.
