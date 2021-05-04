No. 1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball set to meet UC Santa Barbara in NCAA semifinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-seeded University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is set to meet Big West Conference foe UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, this Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
The Gauchos made their way into the semi’s after downing Pepperdine four sets to one in Tuesday’s quarterfinal match.
This marks the fourth time the ‘Bows will face UCSB this season, Hawaii going 3-0 against the Gauchos in the regular season — UCSB only winning one of the 10 sets played that series.
That series took place in March, fast forward to April and the Gauchos are the 2021 Big West Conference Champs after downing UC San Diego — who shocked the nation after downing Hawaii in the semifinals of the tourney — in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Leading the way for UCSB is Punahou’s Ryan Wilcox, who is now set to face his hometown team — first serve is set for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time, streaming on btnplus.com.
