Maui County launches post-arrival COVID testing program for trans-Pacific travelers

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is launching its mandatory post-arrival COVID testing program for trans-Pacific travelers on Tuesday.
Officials are calling this a “soft launch.”
Anyone traveling from the mainland will have to take the test unless they can prove they’re fully vaccinated.
Those who refuse to take the test at Kahului Airport will have to quarantine for 10 days.
Fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers with valid vaccination cards can skip the test.
Travelers should fill out a form online ahead of time.
Last month, Mayor Mike Victorino said the secondary test is to determine if visitors are contributing to the spike of COVID infections on island. However, some visitors said having a secondary post-arrival test will take another toll on the island’s already crippled tourism industry.
Meanwhile, the so-called vaccine passport program for inter-island travel is expected to start next week.
