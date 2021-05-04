Man, 66, dies following pedestrian crash in Maili

MAILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old man died in a pedestrian crash in Maili late Monday, Honolulu police said.
Police said around 8:30 p.m., the man was trying to cross Farrington Highway near Alapaki Street when he was hit by a car.
The 33-year-old driver did stop to render aid, authorities said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.
Officials said he was not in a marked crosswalk.
Authorities are still investigating, but they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a role.
This story may be updated.
