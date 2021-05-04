Hawaii reports 80 new COVID infections; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 80 new COVID infections Tuesday and no additional fatalities, pushing the total number of cases in the islands to 32,732.
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 484.
Of the new cases, 60 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island and one on Kauai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,204 new infections in Hawaii.
At last check, the state said it has administered 1,260,073 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,088 total cases
- 1,800 required hospitalization
- 883 cases in the last 14 days
- 374 deaths
- 2,709 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 64 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,443 total cases
- 210 required hospitalization
- 178 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 277 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 77 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 1,067 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
