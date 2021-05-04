Former death row inmate found guilty in Waikiki robbery case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury has found a former death row inmate guilty in the case of a second-degree robbery in Waikiki.
East Coast native Isaiah McCoy has been locked up in a federal jail for nearly two years.
On Monday, a jury found him guilty of the 2019 robbery in which he and another man assaulted and stole jewelry from in Waikiki.
In Delaware, his death row murder conviction was overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct. He moved to Hawaii in 2017.
McCoy was also suspected in several other crimes around Oahu.
Self-represented, McCoy’s courtroom decorum has also been the subject of headlines in the past.
His 2019 outburst in court got him dragged out of the room by a deputy sheriff after he yelled at a judge during a bail revocation hearing.
McCoy has also beat charges of human trafficking in Hawaii federal court.
Additional details on Monday’s jury verdict are developing.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.