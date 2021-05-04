Civil Beat-HNN poll: Most registered voters had at least 1 shot, support vaccine passport program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - People in Hawaii who vote are apparently much more aggressive about getting vaccinated than the rest of the population.
That’s one of the findings in a Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll of more than 1,500 registered voters.
They also told us that they strongly support reducing restrictions on people who get their shots.
The state says just over 50% of adults have received their first vaccination, but 75% of the registered voters who responded to the Civil Beat-HNN poll say they’ve already received their first shot — and 9% more are planning on it.
Only 12% say they won’t be vaccinated.
“It does tell me that over time we will certainly get to herd immunity,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.
Green and other experts say registered voters are older, so they were eligible for shots sooner — and likely paying more attention than non-voters.
The poll also showed that voters under 50 are much less likely to have received a shot than kupuna — and 22% of the younger folks say they won’t get it.
Green says overall, those are predictable and positive numbers.
“Hawaii will have a better uptake of the vaccination than in other states, there’s no question about that,” Green said.
Nonetheless, voters show strong support for policies that would encourage vaccination — 61% say proof of vaccination should be required for public events like concerts and sporting events, or for flying — twice as many as the 29% who are against the idea.
A majority also favors changing the Safe Travels rule so that vaccinated people can travel without quarantine or pre-travel tests.
And 53% also say employers should be allowed to force employees to be vaccinated. Opposition to that idea is pretty strong — at 39%. Among the opponents: the lieutenant governor.
“I think you are much better off to get people to make that personal choice on their own,” Green said. “I think you actually scare more people off by trying to force vaccinations.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.