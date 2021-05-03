3 years ago, Kilauea eruption in lower Puna began, changing whole communities forever

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years ago on Monday, a months-long eruption of Kilauea that would dramatically change the face of Hawaii Island began.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed as rivers of lava swallowed up entire communities, covered thousands of acres and created hundreds more as it flowed into the sea.
The disaster left hundreds homeless, living in emergency shelters for months. The Hawaii Island economy also took a big hit with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed.
The eruption officially stopped on Sept. 4, 2018, but many on the Big Island continue to feel its impacts.
As the eruption was ongoing and in its wake, Hawaii News Now issued three documentaries to underscore the scope and scale of the destruction.
Watch them by clicking on the links below:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.