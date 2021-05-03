Wahine softball gets swept by Long Beach State in home series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team’s quest for a Big West title was shaken this weekend after getting swept by Long Beach State in a four-game home series.
The Wahine got off to an inauspicious start to the weekend, dropping game one 10-2 on Friday in a five inning mercy rule — pitcher Jetta Nannen took the loss for UH after tossing two innings.
It wasn’t any better for the ‘Bows in game two, taking a 8-1 loss to the Beach to cap off the Friday night festivities — despite a full game on the mound, pitcher Ashley Murphy took the loss for Hawaii.
Hawaii’s struggles continued on Saturday, dropping both games in the double header via mercy rule.
In game one, Long Beach’s bats exploded to take game one 17-9, with 13 of those runs coming in the first inning alone, continuing that offensive explosion into the finale, taking that game 15-3 on 18 hits.
The series sweep by the Beach drops the Wahine to 11-13 on the season and 10-8 in the conference.
Hawaii hits the road next week for a four-game series against Big West top dogs Cal State Fullerton in California — game one set for Friday at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.