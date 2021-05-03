Video shows 6-year-old girl’s close call with shark at Kalama Beach in Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was all captured on video.
Sheri Gouveia took the video of her daughter, Anela Rezentes, while at Kalama Beach on Sunday. It’s a beach they frequently went to.
She told Hawaii News Now she was taking video of the girl playing around in the waves when all of a sudden, the girl started darting out of the water.
That’s when she learned that a shark came within inches of the girl before swimming away.
The girl was not hurt.
Gouveia said her daughter was glad to have “angels to keep her safe.”
