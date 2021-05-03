UH men’s volleyball get five ‘Bows named to All-America teams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team landed in Columbus, Ohio Monday morning for the NCAA Tournament with news that five ‘Bows landed on NVA/AVCA All-America teams.
The five include seniors Patrick Gasman, Rado Parapunov, Gage Worsley, Colton Cowell and sophomore Jakob Thelle.
Gasman, Parapunov and Worsley were all named to the first-team, while Cowell earned second-team honors and Thelle garnering honorable mention.
Both Parapunov and Worsley earned first-team honors for the third time in their UH tenure — joining the ranks of Costas Theocharidis and Stijn van Tilburg.
Gasman got his fourth mention on the All-America teams, getting honorable mention in 2018 and a second-team nod in 2019 and 2020, finally breaking through to the first-team.
Cowell, the only local player to get a nod, was named to the second-team for the second-straight year, while Thelle was named honorable mention for the first time in his career.
The five All-Americans are tied for the most honorees in a single season, with the three first-teamers tied for the second-most in program history.
The ‘Bows are in Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Tournament, Hawaii enters the tourney as the No. 1 seed set to face the winner of UC Santa Barbara-Pepperdine on Thursday.
