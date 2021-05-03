UH beach volleyball falls to Cal Poly in Big West Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team’s chase for a championship ends in Long Beach, falling to Cal Poly in the Big West Championship match on Saturday.
The Wahine got off to a hot start with a 3-2 win over the Mustangs in match one to earn an advantage in the double-elimination tourney.
Despite the first win, Cal Poly rallied to win the next two matches 3-2 to earn the Big West title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in Florida.
Unfortunately the BeachBows’ season ends at 17-10 in head coach Angelica Ljungqvist’s first season leading the Wahine on the sand.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.