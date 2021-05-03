Slower trades for now but not for long

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It sure was a muggy day as we faced lighter winds today. We are also tracking a weak disturbance on Tuesday as a trough, an area of low pressure develops. This set up could potentially bring an increase in shower activity, especially over the west end of the island chain over mauka neighborhoods. Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday, likely remaining locally breezy through the second half of the week. Shower activity may increase over all islands during this time as moisture gets caught up in the trade wind flow. High clouds are expected to blanket island skies Tuesday through Thursday.