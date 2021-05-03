Rainbow Wahine water polo crowned Big West Champions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine water polo team earned a come from behind victory over UC Irvine this weekend to snag their second-straight Big West Championship.
In a 9-8 nailbitter, the No. 1 seeded UH took down No. 3 Irvine in 32 minutes of action, started off by trailing 4-2 after the first two frames.
In the third, however, the ‘Bows outscored the Anteaters 5-4, followed by holding UCI scoreless to close out the match to earn their second consecutive title and fourth in program history.
Sophomore Emma van Rossum was named tournament M-V-P after totaling three goals and one assist through the tourney.
The win secures Hawaii’s spot in the NCAA tournament, with the selection show determining seeding set to air on Monday afternoon — the NCAA tournament runs from May 14 through the 16.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.