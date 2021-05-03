Mass testing underway at Kauai Community Correctional Center after positive COVID test

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mass testing effort is underway at Kauai Community Correctional Center after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, state Department of Public Safety officials said Monday.
Officials said no inmates have reported symptoms, but the state Department of Health has initiated contact tracing and voluntary testing for all inmates and staff as a precaution.
DPS said the employee last worked Thursday, April 29. The facility has also sanitized the areas where the employee worked.
This comes as the county has been working to contain growing community spread. On Sunday, Kauai saw nine new cases, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 75.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.