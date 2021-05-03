LIST: Hawaii public high school announce dates, guidelines for graduation ceremonies

Class of 2020 graduates participated in a drive-thru ceremony at Mililani High. FILE
By HNN Staff | May 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM HST - Updated May 3 at 3:33 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public high schools will limit crowd sizes, socially distance attendees, require masks and take other safety precautions at graduation ceremonies in May.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” said schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

“Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines.”

Here’s a look at what schools are planning to do:

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

Kaimuki High

  • Graduation Ceremony Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 140
  • Location: School auditorium
  • Guidance: In-person, single graduate at a time

McKinley High

  • Date: May 23
  • Participating seniors: 300
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-through diploma pickup

Roosevelt High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 280
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-through diploma pickup

Ke Kula Kaiapunio Anuenue School

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 23
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-in

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

Farrington High

  • Date: May 17
  • Participating seniors: 525
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff

Kaiser High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 300
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Kalani High

  • Date: May 25
  • Participating seniors: 300
  • Location: Hawaii Convention Center
  • Guidance: In-person; graduates and essential staff only

Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind

  • Date: May 20
  • Participating seniors: 8
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

Leilehua High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 375
  • Location: School stadium field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Mililani High

  • Date: May 16
  • Participating seniors: 600
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Waialua High & Intermedia

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 100
  • Location: School football field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

Aiea High

  • Date: May 19
  • Participating seniors: 220
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Moanalua High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 430
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Radford High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 260
  • Location: School gymnasium
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

Pearl City High

  • Date: May 15
  • Participating seniors: 380
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Waipahu High

  • Date: May 20
  • Participating seniors: 640
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Nanakuli-Waianae Complex Area

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

  • Date: May 29
  • Participating seniors: 155
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup

Waianae High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 370
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: In-person, student-only

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

Campbell High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 650
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup

Kapolei High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 480
  • Location: School stadium
  • Guidance: In-person, limited guests

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

Castle High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 408
  • Location: School campus (two ceremonies)
  • Guidance: In-person, limited guests, live-streaming

Kahuku High & Intermediate

  • Date: May 20
  • Participating seniors: 203
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with live stream

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

Kailua High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 200
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony

Kalaheo High

  • Date: May 28
  • Participating seniors: 200
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: In-person on staggered schedule

Olomana School

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 10
  • Location: School field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Area

Kau High & Pahala Elementary

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 48
  • Location: School field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Keaau High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 269
  • Location: School stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Pahoa High & Intermediate

  • Date: May 23
  • Participating seniors: 100
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup

Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area

Hilo High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 265
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow

Waiakea High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 276
  • Location: School stadium (two ceremonies)
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

Honokaa High & Intermediate

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 130
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 9
  • Location: Konawaena High baseball field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony

Kealakehe High

  • Date: May 28
  • Participating seniors: 300
  • Location: School football field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Kohala High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating Seniors: 55
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup

Konawaena High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 180
  • Location: School football field
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

Baldwin High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 290
  • Location: War Memorial Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with virtual ceremony

Kekaulike High

  • Date: May 20
  • Participating seniors: 220
  • Location: School stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with limited guests

Maui High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 430
  • Location: War Memorial Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

Hana High & Elementary

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 28
  • Location: School campus

Lahainaluna High

  • Date: May 23
  • Participating seniors: 216
  • Location: School stadium
  • Guidance: In-person, more details to be announced

Lanai High & Elementary

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 40
  • Location: Palawai Field

Molokai High

  • Date: May 22
  • Participating seniors: 66
  • Location: School football field

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

Kapaa High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 240
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: Drive-in

Kauai High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 290
  • Location: Vidinha Stadium
  • Guidance: In-person with live stream

Waimea High

  • Date: May 21
  • Participating seniors: 135
  • Location: School campus
  • Guidance: in-person with limited guests

