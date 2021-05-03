LIST: Hawaii public high school announce dates, guidelines for graduation ceremonies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public high schools will limit crowd sizes, socially distance attendees, require masks and take other safety precautions at graduation ceremonies in May.
“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” said schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.
“Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines.”
Here’s a look at what schools are planning to do:
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
- Graduation Ceremony Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 140
- Location: School auditorium
- Guidance: In-person, single graduate at a time
- Date: May 23
- Participating seniors: 300
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-through diploma pickup
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 280
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-through diploma pickup
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 23
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-in
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
- Date: May 17
- Participating seniors: 525
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 300
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
- Date: May 25
- Participating seniors: 300
- Location: Hawaii Convention Center
- Guidance: In-person; graduates and essential staff only
- Date: May 20
- Participating seniors: 8
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 375
- Location: School stadium field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
- Date: May 16
- Participating seniors: 600
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 100
- Location: School football field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
- Date: May 19
- Participating seniors: 220
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 430
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 260
- Location: School gymnasium
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
- Date: May 15
- Participating seniors: 380
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
- Date: May 20
- Participating seniors: 640
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
Nanakuli-Waianae Complex Area
- Date: May 29
- Participating seniors: 155
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 370
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: In-person, student-only
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 650
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 480
- Location: School stadium
- Guidance: In-person, limited guests
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 408
- Location: School campus (two ceremonies)
- Guidance: In-person, limited guests, live-streaming
- Date: May 20
- Participating seniors: 203
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with live stream
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 200
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
- Date: May 28
- Participating seniors: 200
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: In-person on staggered schedule
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 10
- Location: School field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Area
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 48
- Location: School field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 269
- Location: School stadium
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles
- Date: May 23
- Participating seniors: 100
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup
Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 265
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 276
- Location: School stadium (two ceremonies)
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests and vehicles
Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 130
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 9
- Location: Konawaena High baseball field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony
- Date: May 28
- Participating seniors: 300
- Location: School football field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
- Date: May 22
- Participating Seniors: 55
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-thru diploma pickup
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 180
- Location: School football field
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 290
- Location: War Memorial Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with virtual ceremony
- Date: May 20
- Participating seniors: 220
- Location: School stadium
- Guidance: In-person with limited guests
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 430
- Location: War Memorial Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with graduates and essential staff only
Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 28
- Location: School campus
- Date: May 23
- Participating seniors: 216
- Location: School stadium
- Guidance: In-person, more details to be announced
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 40
- Location: Palawai Field
- Date: May 22
- Participating seniors: 66
- Location: School football field
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 240
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: Drive-in
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 290
- Location: Vidinha Stadium
- Guidance: In-person with live stream
- Date: May 21
- Participating seniors: 135
- Location: School campus
- Guidance: in-person with limited guests
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.