Judge allows babysitter accused in 2019 toddler death to fly to the mainland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The babysitter accused in a toddler’s 2019 death will be allowed to leave the state and fly to the mainland.
On Monday, a judge granted the request for Dixie Denise Villa who is represented by attorney Megan Kau. Villa will be allowed to visit her grandmother who is in hospice care in Florida.
After that, she will also be allowed to head to New Hampshire for her sister’s wedding later in May.
Villa is accused of manslaughter in the death of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch. The baby died after an autopsy showed she had a fatal dose of Benadryl in her system.
Villa has already pleaded not guilty and is free on bail. Her trial is scheduled for October.
