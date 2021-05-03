Hawaii’s Dustin Demeter earns Big West and National Player of the Week honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors’ infielder Dustin Demeter took home Big West Conference and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Player of the Week after a lights out performance against Cal State Fullerton over the weekend.
Demeter recently returned to the lineup from injury and hasn’t looked back since, becoming a hitting machine for the ‘Bows, most recently going 11-19 with two home runs, four doubles and drove in 14 runs against the Titans in Fullerton, California.
The Senior set a new career-high 6 RBIs on Saturday and Sunday, while his 14 runs driven in last weekend ties for the most in a four-game span since 2019 — his first multi-homer game coming in game two of Hawaii’s Saturday rubber match.
Demeter was awarded the Big West Field Player of the Week Monday morning, before earning one of Collegiate Baseball Magazine’s National Players of the Week.
