Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality; 74 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 74 new COVID cases Monday and one additional fatality on Maui.
The new infections push the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 32,654.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 484.
Of the new cases, 49 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui, seven on Kauai, four on the Big Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,170 new infections in Hawaii.
At last check, the state said it has administered 1,225,438 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,029 total cases
- 1,794 required hospitalization
- 848 cases in the last 14 days
- 374 deaths
- 2,707 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 63 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,433 total cases
- 210 required hospitalization
- 181 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 276 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 76 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 1,061 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
