Hawaii baseball gets road series win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors baseball team got an exciting series victory over Cal State Fullerton in California this past weekend.
After Hawaii dropped game one in an 11 inning heart breaker, the ‘Bows took the remaining three games thanks in part to UH’s Dustin Demeter and his lights out performance.
Hawaii would bounce back in Saturday’s double header, taking both games from the Titans, Pitcher Cade Halemanu getting credited with the 4-1 win, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing six hits.
The ‘Bows bats came alive in game two, downing Fullerton 16-8 thanks to Demeter going 4-for-6 with two home runs and a season-high 6 RBIs — Li’i Pontes got the win on the mound after striking out nine Titans in five innings.
Dustin Demeter continued his big weekend in Sunday’s finale, going 4-for-6 with 6 RBI, four doubles and five runs to help Hawaii get the 8-2 win and secure the series victory — Logan Pouelsen got the win at pitcher after throwing a complete game.
UH moves to 23-15 on the season, taking this week off before a road series with Cal State Northridge starting on May 14th.
